Where’s unity?

February 5 was celebrated as ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ across Pakistan. In view of the importance of the day, all political parties should have joined hands and forgetten their political differences. They should have sent a strong message to India and the whole world that Pakistanis are united to defend Kashmiris. It was astonishing to observe that instead of showing unity, the government and the opposition held solidarity rallies separately. These leaders were more focused on playing blame game and completely ignored the Kashmir issue. If we are not united on such critical issue, how will our claims of getting Indian Occupied Kashmir freed from Indian brutality and barbarity come true?

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad