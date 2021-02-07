A protest in India

Farmers have been protesting for almost six months against the farm laws which were introduced by the BJP-led government of India. The authorities, however, are not paying attention to the demands of farmers. On January 26, India’s Republic Day, thousands of Indian farmers breached security and stormed Delhi’s Red Fort. These farmers demanded the government to repeal the draconian laws. Almost all economists can confirm that these proposed laws are not in favour of farmers. But instead of listening to farmers’ demands, the authorities have asked security forces to restore order.

Many international celebrities have also noticed India’s farmers’ protests. The tweets by Greta Thunberg and Rihanna caused an uproar in the country and many people supported the current government. The world, however, has seen the true face of India. International organisations need to pay attention to India’s treatment towards its own citizens.

Qayoom Talpur

Mirpurkhas