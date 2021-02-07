No schools

Shadikor is a backward place in the Gwadar district. It is quite unfortunate that our government is not paying any attention to this place. This area has no school where children can get education. A majority of people who are not financially strong can’t afford to send their children to Gwadar or Pasni for their education.

Whenever the elections are near, political leaders will come to the area and ask residents to vote for them. But once the elections are over, no one pays attention to the authorities. The Balochistan government is requested to look into this issue and establish one primary school in Shadikor as soon as possible.

Shereen Ahmed

Shadikor