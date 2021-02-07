Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc in the world, many people started talking about its negative impacts. People around the world wouldn’t have thought that they would see a time like this. The entire world was paused for several months and the current situation isn’t any hopeful. Hundreds of thousands of people lost their jobs and were forced to move below the poverty line.

Also, millions of people don’t have access to healthcare facilities around the world. Many people don’t have access to social protection. The Covid-19 pandemic has strengthened the inequality virus which has made the rich even richer and the poor even poorer.

Sameer Aslam

Awaran