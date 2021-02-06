Three retiring PPP senators may be fielded again

LAHORE: Three PPP senators retiring in March including Farooq H Naek, Rehman Malik and Sherry Rehman are likely to be fielded again whereas the party may field new candidates on women and general seats.

PPP senators, who got elected from Sindh in 2015 including Farooq H Naek, Islamuddin Sheikh, Sassi Paleejo, Rehman Malik, Gayan Chand, Salim Manviwala and Sherry Rehman, are completing their terms this time. Sources said the party leadership is expected to field Rehman Malik, Farooq H Naek, Salim Mandviwala and Sherry Rehman again.

Sassi Paleejo has been offered to continue as senator but she has conveyed to the party leadership that she wants to work for her constituency in District Thatta. Farooq H Naek, former chairman of Senate, is the main legal expert in the PPP team and the party wants him to continue.

In case of adjustment with the PDM, former Sindh governor Mohammed Zubair, who is a PML-N stalwart, could be fielded from Sindh whereas while following the same formula, former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani could be fielded as the joint PDM candidate from Punjab where the PPP couldn't win any seat owing to its presence with 7 MPAs in the assembly with a strength of 370.

Ch Nisar Ali Khan is yet to take oath after which the house will be completed with 371 members. Moreover, the names of former senators Ajiz Dhamra, Sehar Kamran and Taj Haider are also doing rounds.

On the minority seat where Senator Gayan Chand is retiring, the PPP is expected to field a new candidate. Gayan Chand was the first Hindu senator from scheduled castes fielded by the PPP in 2015 and belongs to Tharparkar.