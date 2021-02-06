close
Sat Feb 06, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 6, 2021

Two girls abducted

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 6, 2021

KASUR: Two teenage girls were abducted in two separate incidents on Friday.

Unidentified kidnappers kidnapped (S) of Rawal Jhangar village and the daughter of Mushtaq.

Police have registered separate cases.

Man injured: A man was shot at and injured by some unknown accused near Jungle Changa Manga on Friday.

Reportedly, Ghulam Ali went to Changa Manga Forest to collect firewood. In the meantime, some unidentified accused opened fire at him. As a result, he was seriously injured.

