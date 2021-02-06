Corona claims two more lives

RAHIMYAR KHAN: Two more corona patients died in the district on Friday.

According to details, 13 more people, including a doctor, tested corona positive while the total number of corona patients had reached to 2,089.

Two women commit suicide: Two women committed suicide over domestic disputes here on Friday.

According to the hospital management, the women committed suicides by taking poison over some domestic issues. The bodies were handed over to the heirs of the deceased after legal formalities.