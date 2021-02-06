close
Sat Feb 06, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 6, 2021

Corona claims two more lives

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 6, 2021

RAHIMYAR KHAN: Two more corona patients died in the district on Friday.

According to details, 13 more people, including a doctor, tested corona positive while the total number of corona patients had reached to 2,089.

Two women commit suicide: Two women committed suicide over domestic disputes here on Friday.

According to the hospital management, the women committed suicides by taking poison over some domestic issues. The bodies were handed over to the heirs of the deceased after legal formalities.

