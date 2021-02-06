Dr Tariq appointed Addl foreign secy

ISLAMABAD: Dr M Tariq has been appointed additional foreign secretary for Europe Division vice Dr Aman Rashid, who has moved to Mexico as the country’s new ambassador. Well-placed diplomatic sources told The News that the Foreign Office would experience fresh shuffling in a couple of weeks with the posting of new Special Secretary of Foreign Affairs. It is likely that Pakistan’s former ambassador for Afghanistan Zahid Nasarullah will be posted as Special Secretary as Dr Aman Rashid has vacated the seat. Pakistan’s outgoing ambassador for Mexico Tasawar Lodhi, who is attaining superannuation, has returned.