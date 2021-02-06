Firdous for shaking global conscience on HR abuses in Kashmir

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan and will soon be included in the map of the country. She said it was need of the hour to shake the global conscience on serious human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir.

She was speaking at a seminar, organised in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day at Lahore Press Club on Friday.

Addressing the seminar, Dr Firdous said the world community must save humanity from the fascist Modi-led regime which had turned Kashmir into the world’s largest prison. She called upon the United Nations and the world human rights organisations to raise voice on behalf of widows, victims of rape, families of those who have disappeared and killed and pressurise India to end brutality and oppression and give ‘right of self-determination’ to the people of Kashmir. Dr Firdous said that despite decades of Indian oppression, the residents of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) continued their struggle, and India could not deprive the Kashmiris of their right and justified demand for freedom with state-sponsored terrorism and torture.