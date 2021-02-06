Six of a family die in road accident

KHANEWAL: At least six persons of a family including two women and a minor were killed while one another sustained injuries as a car collided with a tree after a tyre burst near at 17/15-L Mian Channu on Friday. According to Rescue-1122 officials, a citizen namely Eid Muhammad, son of Shair Muhammad, along with his family was going to his in-laws in a car at Mohsinwaal from 96/15-L when suddenly tyre of the car burst and it went out of control and collided with a tree.

As a result, six persons of the family died on-the-spot while another sustained injuries.

Rescue-1122 teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters hospital after providing them first aid.

The rescuers recovered the bodies after cutting the car body.

The deceased were identified as 20-year-old Sanaullah, Eid Muhammad, Maryam, Razia Bibi, Ubaidullah and Zainab.

One family member, Muqadas, sustained injuries.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi expressed his condolences over the sad incident. He directed MS THQ Hospital for providing better medical treatment facilities to the injured.