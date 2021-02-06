Speaker takes notice of ugly incident in NA session

ISLAMABAD: Taking cognizance of an unpleasant incident that happened on Thursday (February 4) during the National Assembly session, NA Speaker Asad Qaiser has called a meeting on Monday to probe the matter. National Assembly proceedings were on Thursday marred by unruly behaviour of legislators from both sides of the isle. Asad said as the custodian of the National Assembly of Pakistan, he has to maintain the order in the house to regulate the proceedings of the house in accordance with parliamentary practices and Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly. He said every member of the National Assembly is under obligation to obey the rules and maintain the decorum.

He said the unpleasant incident which took place in the house on Thursday is condemnable. He, therefore, has called a meeting on Monday wherein the record of the proceedings will be examined to inquire into the matter so that strict action could be taken against the guilty members. He directed the National Assembly Secretariat to provide the footage and record of the proceedings.