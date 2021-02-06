Dr Tariq appointed Additional Foreign Secretary

B Muhammad Saleh Zaafir

ISLAMABAD: Dr. Muhammad Tariq has been appointed Additional Foreign Secretary for Europe Division vice Dr. Aman Rashid, who has moved to Mexico as the country’s new ambassador.

Well-placed diplomatic sources Friday told The News that the Foreign Office will experience fresh shuffling in a couple of weeks with the posting of new Special Secretary of Foreign Affairs.

It is likely that Pakistan’s former ambassador for Afghanistan Zahid Nasarullah Khan will be posted as Special Secretary, as Dr. Aman Rashid who was holding the office has vacated the seat. Pakistan’s outgoing ambassador for Mexico Tasawar Khan Lodhi, who is attaining superannuation, has returned. He earlier served as Chief of Protocol in the Foreign Office.

Dr. Muhammad Tariq was counsel general in the Canadian state Vancouver where new appointment is being made, the sources added.