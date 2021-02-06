AJK PM says India has intensified terror in IOJ&K

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Friday said that India has intensified the reign of terror in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) to suppress the indigenous freedom movement launched by the people for attaining their fundamental right to self-determination.

He was addressing the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The AJK prime minister said about one million Indian troops are engaged in suppressing the freedom movement with the use of brute force, while Hurriyet leadership has been put behind the bars. He said Pakistan is the ultimate destination of Kashmiri people and our commitment with Pakistan is based on spiritual relation.

Farooq Haider said Kashmiri people are under military siege and access to the internet and media have completely been banned. He said India is bent upon changing the demography of IOJ&K.