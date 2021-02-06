Murad asks world community to take notice of Modi govt’s crimes in IOJ&K

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the Indian authorities have imposed the longest curfew in the history of the world, which is a naked violation of human rights and enough to awake the conscience of the international community and human rights bodies.

This he said on Friday while talking to the media after leading a rally to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir. The rally was organised by the Karachi commissioner from the Peoples Chowrangi to the Mazar-e-Quaid.

Provincial minister Saeed Ghani, law adviser Murtaza Wahab, Sindh’s IPG, provincial secretaries, civil society and human rights activists and people from different walks of life participated in a large number.

The chief minister said the Indian government, in order to suppress the people of the occupied Kashmir, had not only amended their constitution to deny the basic rights to the people of the valley, but had turned the valley into a no-go area where no person was allowed to enter to witness the plight of the people.

“In history, the curfew imposed in Kashmir is the longest-ever imposed anywhere in the world,” he said.

Shah said that the conferences, walks and seminars to highlight the plight of the people of Kashmir were good, but they would have to make some tangible efforts at diplomatic forums to force India to restore the autonomous status of Kashmir, lift the curfew from the valley and allow a plebiscite as was decided by the United Nations.

He recalled the efforts of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto for making Kashmir an international issue. “All the previous governments in Pakistan with the sagacious policies kept the Kashmir issue alive, but the present government has failed to follow the due course,” he said.

“Setting aside all political difference, we as a nation would have to unite on a single agenda to liberate the people of Kashmir from the clutches of the Indian government.”

The CM said the atrocities unleashed in the valley of Kashmir were a threat to the regional peace. “If the international community is interested in the peace in the region, it will have to take notice of the Modi government’s crimes in Kashmir and force him to restore the rights of the suppressed people of Kashmir by withdrawing the heavy police and armed forces from the valley.”

He urged the international community to become the voice of the voiceless people of Kashmir. He also assured the Kashmiris that the people of Pakistan were with them and would be fighting for their legitimate rights.