Governor pays homage to people of Kashmir

PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman on Friday said every year on February 5, Pakistan celebrated full solidarity with the brave and oppressed Kashmiri people of occupied Kashmir and their right to self-determination.

On Kashmir Solidarity Day, February 5, people of Pakistan, especially of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, renewed their commitment to continue their moral and diplomatic support to the great struggle of the people of Occupied Kashmir against Indian domination and atrocities. They would continue their support until Kashmiris get their right to self-determination.

In his special message Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman said for the last several decades, India has been illegally occupying occupied Kashmir by violating UN resolutions and international humanitarian law.

India wanted to curtail the Kashmiri people’s spirit of freedom by depriving the Kashmiri people of basic amenities, massacre and deprivation of basic amenities for the last 18 months.

But in spite of every passing time and increasing atrocities, the great struggle of the Kashmiri people for the betterment of their noble cause was intensifying, reflecting the fact that what happened to the truth became superficial in the face of all atrocities. “We believe that Kashmiris will surely succeed in their struggle for independence and Pakistan stands with its Kashmiri brothers and sisters on such a principled stand,” he said.

He said, the present leadership of the country at the international level and in all relevant forums in occupied Kashmir Effective voice against Indian oppression and barbarism on the people. It has convinced the world that it was difficult to achieve peace in the region without resolving the Kashmir issue according to the will of the Kashmiri people.

The Governor appealed the international community to play its effective role to highlight Indian atrocities and human rights violations in occupied valley. He called on the people of Kashmir to continue their struggle for self-determination.

Paying homage to the spirit and courage of the people of Kashmir, the governor said, “We assure them that the people of Pakistan stand by their side in their struggle for independence and great cause.”