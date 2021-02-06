India restoring 4G mobile internet in occupied Kashmir after 18 months

SRINAGAR: India said Friday it was restoring high-speed mobile internet in occupied Jammu and Kashmir for the first time since August 2019, when the government withdrew the special rights of the Muslim-majority region.

IOJK was India's only Muslim-majority state before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government split it into two, including an enclave with many Buddhists, and took direct control of both.

"4G mobile internet services being restored in entire J&K," local administration spokesman Rohit Kansal said on Twitter.