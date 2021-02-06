Huge snowstorm hits US east coast

WASHINGTON: A massive winter storm has pummelled the US east coast, grounding flights, shuttering vaccination sites and bringing New York City to a standstill.

As much as 19in (48cm) of snow had already fallen in parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania, and 17in (43cm) in New York City.

New York City and New Jersey have both declared a state of emergency.

The US National Weather Service said the storm will move up to New England, before tapering off on Tuesday.

Wind gusts of up to 50mph (80km/h) are also forecast for several days creating a blinding, blowing snow storm.

The storm has wrought havoc on local travel. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio issued an order restricting non-essential travel from 06:00 local time (11:00 GMT) and closing public schools.

New York state Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in New York City as well as 44 other counties.

“This is a dangerous situation,” he said in a press conference on Monday. “A life-threatening-situation. Expect closures. It’s going to get very bad very quickly.”

In New Jersey, Governor Philip Murphy suspended the state’s bus and rail operations on Monday. His emergency order allows authorities to shut roads and evacuate homes.

More than 1,600 flights have been cancelled at major airports in the storm’s path, including Newark Liberty International Airport, John F Kennedy Airport, and Philadelphia International Airport. At New York’s La Guardia Airport, all flights were suspended as of Monday morning.

The storm has also halted vaccine distribution in Connecticut, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Philadelphia, parts of Washington, DC and the New York area. In New York City vaccinations will be cancelled, as Mayor de Blasio has said it is “not safe” for older residents to go outside in the blizzard conditions. “We’re in a local state of emergency,” Mr de Blasio said at a news conference. “I’m fearful that this tough situation we have now could get worse.” Snow hit the west coast last week, with some parts of California experiencing more than 6ft (2m) of snowfall. In Washington DC, many have enjoyed the snow in front of the capital’s iconic landmarks. After a day of snow on Sunday, the winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service has been extended until Tuesday at midnight in the DC area. Freezing rain and sleet showers are expected through the day. President Joe Biden met advisers to discuss “a range of issues, including the approaching winter storm”, a White House official said.