PML-N questions govt’s sincerity to Kashmir cause

ISLAMABAD: Questioning the government's sincerity to the Kashmir cause, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Friday accused it of creating rumpus in the National Assembly instead of uniting the Parliament on the sensitive issue.

"Why the PTI government chose to create rumpus in the National Assembly by introducing a controversial legislation on the eve of Kashmir Day instead of having a show of unity in the Parliament for Kashmir?" asked the PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal in a statement.

He said the government was guilty of either gross failure or sell-out on Kashmir.

"The fact is Imran Khan has made Pakistan internally, economically and diplomatically so weak that the Modi government was able to accomplish through illegal annexation of IOJ&K what it could not dare in 72 years. How can any patriotic Pakistani remain silent on this gross negligence if not a sell-out? It is unfair to our conscience, Kashmiris and the country, we must speak," he said.

He questioned as to why Imran Khan had to tweet for Modi’s victory after he put annexation of Kashmir part of his election manifesto.

He also questioned what did Imran Khan do after India moved 180,000 additional troops to the most militarised region J&K in the world.

He also asked why Imran failed to take notice of Indian National Security Advisor Mr Doval’s visit of J&K in July 2019 to finalise preparations for the annexation act and didn’t do anything.

He further asked what the government did after Indian authorities started evicting all tourists from the valley in July 2019 which was a clear signal of things to come.

He said after August 5 Indian action, the prime minister and foreign minister did not pursue any active and proactive diplomacy.

“Why the PM did not visit a single friendly country to muster support while Indian PM was proactive and made several visits to solicit support of international community?” he questioned.

He also questioned why it was necessary to fracture national unity within 24 hours of Parliament’s passing a unanimous resolution on Kashmir in 2019 by arresting Maryam Nawaz when she was going to Muzaffarabad for expressing solidarity with Kashmiris.