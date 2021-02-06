Making Broadsheet inquiry commission operational: Half a dozen letters seek personnel, vehicles, security paraphernalia

ISLAMABAD: The federal law and justice ministry has issued half a dozen letters requisitioning officers and security cover for the Broadsheet Commission of Inquiry (CoI) headed by Justice (R) Sheikh Azmat Saeed.

Consistent protests by the opposition parties over the nomination of the former judge have not made him change his mind as the requisite paraphernalia is being put in place to make the CoI operational. The retired Supreme Court judge has quietly put up with all the public criticism of his appointment and has preferred not to respond. He has not uttered a word on the issue since he was selected by Prime Minister Imran Khan, who showered lavish praise on him recently and said he would not replace him come what may.

Copies of letters available with The News reveal the names of officials who are required to be attached to the CoI. All the staffers have been asked to work with the commission “till further orders”.

One letter requested the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to place the services of two investigating officers, experts in financial matters, at the disposal of the CoI to work “on Broadsheet and other international cases” on an attachment basis. Another letter named one Aftab Hussain, assistant private secretary (APS), who is currently working in the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination, who was required by the CoI. It said the commission “desires” to acquire his services.

The third letter said the commission needs the services of a grade 20 officer of the Secretariat Group, Tariq Mehmood. He is presently posted in the Benazir Income Support Programme. Yet another letter written to the Secretary of the Attorney General for Pakistan said that the services of one law officer, preferably additional attorney general Sohail Mehmood or Sajid Ilyas Bhatti, be provided to the CoI. The attorney general was requested to nominate either of these two officers. The fifth letter listed other staff to be provided to the commission. They included three drivers, an APS, a steno-typist, two clerks, one telephone operator, two office boys and one photostat machine operator.

Another letter addressed to the interior secretary cited the security requirements for Justice (R) Azmat Saeed. They included two police vehicles and one jammer vehicle and two gunmen “as per the entitlement”. One escort should have four armed police personnel. All this is required to “avoid any untoward situation”, the communication said.

According to the official notification, the CoI has been given six weeks to complete its assignment, but under the relevant law it can be extended by the prime minister if it is not able to complete its job within the given time. The law says the federal government may, on the request of the CoI chairman, for reasons to be recorded, extend the time specified for it.

Under the Pakistan Commissions of Inquiry Act, 2017, the federal government is bound to make the interim and final reports of such forums public. However, certain portions of the report could be withheld. The law says the CoI may, in the public interest, recommend to the federal government that all or any part of the report may not be made public. Such a commission is formed to conduct an inquiry into a “definite matter of public importance” including a matter of general interest or direct or vital concern to the public.

The CoI report is not binding on the government or anyone else. Nobody can be prosecuted on the basis of the report’s findings. A fresh investigation by a relevant agency will be required into any matter referred to in its findings if it is referred by the government.