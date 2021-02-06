Six of a family killed, one injured in road accident

KHANEWAL: At least six persons of a family including two women and a minor were killed while one another sustained injuries as a car collided with a tree after a tyre burst near at 17/15-L Mian Channu on Friday.

According to Rescue-1122 officials, a citizen namely Eid Muhammad, son of Shair Muhammad, along with his family was going to his in-laws in a car at Mohsinwaal from 96/15-L when suddenly tyre of the car burst and it went out of control and collided with a tree. As a result, six persons of the family died on-the-spot while another sustained injuries. Rescue-1122 teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters hospital after providing them first aid.

The deceased were identified as 20-year-old Sanaullah, Eid Muhammad, Maryam, Razia Bibi, Ubaidullah and Zainab. One family member, Muqadas, sustained injuries. Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi expressed his condolences over the sad incident.