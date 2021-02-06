PIMA for integrated system for vaccine use

LAHORE: The Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) has stressed the need for an integrated and organised system for corona vaccine use, saying that national harmony should be demonstrated beyond politics, regionalism and self-interest.

In a press release on Thursday it said legislation and oversight of all phases were urgently needed on delivery of vaccines to the private sector if the vaccine was to be kept within the purchasing power of the common man. Stringent measures were needed to prevent black marketing and rising costs.

PIMA Central President Dr Khubaib Shahid and General Secretary Dr Arshad Munir said the government was commendable for launch of the current corona vaccine campaign. Although Pakistan lagged far behind than most of other countries in the race for vaccines, it hoped that the government would not leave the people alone in the journey to prevent this contagious disease.

PIMA added that the government also had a responsibility to make full use of the media to dispel doubts about the effectiveness of the vaccine. Reliable, experienced and senior doctors need to give a positive message to the people. A helpline should also be set up to allay public suspicions.