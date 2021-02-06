England skipper Root hits ton in 100th Test

CHENNAI: Skipper Joe Root hit a sparkling century in his 100th Test to help England start solidly in the opening Test against India on Friday.

Root took a single off spinner Washington Sundar to complete his 20th Test ton, and raised his bat to an applauding England dressing room in Chennai. The in-form batsman—who made his Test debut in India in 2012 and is playing after match-winning knocks of 228 and 186 in Sri Lanka—swept the Indian spinners around the stadium as he reached the landmark in 164 balls.

He joined England greats Colin Cowdrey and Alec Stewart in getting a hundred in their 100th Test.

Root, however, is the first to score a century in his 98th, 99th and 100th Test.

Root was batting alongside, Dom Sibley, on 83, as the duo put on an unbroken 164-run stand to steer England to 227 for two after batting first at the start of the four-match series.

The 30-year-old Root, who has scored over 8,000 runs at an average of over 49, is the 15th England player in 144 years of Test cricket to have appeared in a hundred matches.

Following have achieved the feat:

Colin Cowdrey (ENG) v Australia in Birmingham, 1968; Javed Miandad (PAK) v India in Lahore, 1989; Gordon Greenidge (WIS) v England in St. John´s (Antigua), 1990; Alec Stewart (ENG) v West Indies in Manchester, 2000; Inzamam-ul-Haq (PAK) v India in Bangalore, 2005; Ricky Ponting (AUS - 2 X 100s) v South Africa in Sydney, 2006; Graeme Smith (RSA) v England at The Oval (London), 2012; Hashim Amla (RSA) v Sri Lanka in Johannesburg, 2017; Joe Root (ENG) v India in Chennai, 2021.