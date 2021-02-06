Overcrowded

Karachi-based political leaders have rightfully rejected the results of the 2017 census. Karachi’s population has been misreported which is one of the reasons for the city’s dismal condition. This city is home to thousands of people who migrate from other parts of Pakistan to find job opportunitiesy. No one can agree with the fact that the city has a population of only 16 million.

Political leaders need to keep politics out of this issue and start the recounting process. The government can deal with the problems of the city if it knows the exact figure of the number of people living here.

Kinza Sarim

Karachi