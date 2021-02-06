Skaters on thin ice: Dutch PM

THE HAGUE: Dutch premier Mark Rutte warned eager skaters on Friday to obey coronavirus social distancing rules and avoid overwhelming hospitals with accidents as a cold snap nears.

The Netherlands is bracing for several days of snow and ice from this weekend, with daytime temperatures as low as minus 5 degrees Celsius. Up to 8 inches of snow is expected in some areas. The cold weather has sparked excitement in the pancake-flat country where almost everyone is said to have a pair of skates ready for when the canals freeze over. “Of course you can go skating with one person or some other people. But be careful and keep your distance,” Rutte advised.