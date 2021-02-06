Six killed in road mishap in Khanewal

By News Desk

KHANEWAL: At least six members of a family were killed while one another sustained injuries when the car they were travelling in collided with a tree after tyre burst near the Mian Channu area of Khanewal district on Friday.

According to Rescue officials, the accident occurred due to the tyre of the car bursting sending the vehicle careening into a tree. The rescuers had to cut through car’s chassis to reach the bodies. Two women and a child were among the victims.