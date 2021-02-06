Police probe after three killed in west of Scotland

EDINBURGH: A mother and daughter were killed and a man died in a car crash in three incidents police believe are linked.

The two women have been named locally as Emma Robertson Coupland and Nicole Anderson. The mother, 39, was found injured in the car park of University Hospital Crosshouse, near Kilmarnock in East Ayrshire, at around 7.45pm on Thursday but she died at the scene.

In a second incident 20 minutes later on Portland Street, Kilmarnock, Ms Anderson, 24, was stabbed. Emergency services attended the scene and she was taken to the hospital at Crosshouse, but she later died.

A crash then occurred on the C50 – a minor road between the B7036 and the A76 on the outskirts of Kilmarnock – at around 8.30pm. The 40-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said inquiries so far suggest the incidents are linked and officers are not looking for anyone else as part of their investigation.

Chief Superintendent Faroque Hussain said: “We are still in the process of establishing the full circumstances, however I would like to reassure people that there is no wider threat to the community.”

A statement on Thursday night from police said the incidents are not being treated as terrorist-related.

The hospital was locked down following the first incident, but that was lifted at around 10.30pm when police declared it safe to do so.

On Friday morning, the hospital’s A&E department and main entrance were open and running as normal while two police vans full of officers remained outside with police tape around part of the car park.

Ahead of the daily Scottish government coronavirus briefing at Friday lunchtime, Deputy First Minister John Swinney spoke about the “dreadful” events.

He said: “A tragedy like this would be impossible to understand at any time, but after the events of the past year it is particularly shocking that such an incident has taken place at an NHS hospital.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “Dreadful news. My thoughts are with the bereaved. “Thinking too of everyone at Crosshouse Hospital, already dealing with the tough circumstances of Covid. I’m also grateful to our emergency services. Please continue to follow @policescotland advice.”

A Number 10 spokesman said: “The Prime Minister’s thoughts are with all those involved and he thanks the police and the healthcare staff for their response.”

Several roads in Kilmarnock town centre remain closed – including Portland Street, West George Street and Garden Street via Hill Street – as well as where the crash occurred, with diversions in place.