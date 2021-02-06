ECP issues nomination papers to 2 more Senate candidates

PESHAWAR: Two more candidates collected nomination papers from the Election Commission of Pakistan for the Senate elections from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

An official of the ECP KP said two more candidates, Mohammad Nauman and Ishaq Khan, were issued nomination papers on Friday.

Earlier on Thursday, six candidates were issued nomination papers for the election of the Upper House from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Half of the members of Senate from KP and other provinces are to set to retire.