Efforts on for tribal districts uplift: AML leader

BARA: Awami Muslim League general secretary Ghazala Mamhood said on Friday it was the top priority of the incumbent government to rebuild destroyed infrastructure in the merged districts.

Speaking at press conference here, she said the government would rebuild the education and health sectors infrastructure in the tribal districts. She said the tribal people were facing a host of problems and the government would spare no effort to solve them.

Ghazala Mahmood added the government was trying to provide all facilities to tribal people. She maintained that tribal people and security forces had rendered matchless sacrifices for the restoration of peace.

The AML leader added the militants destroyed homes and business markets and other infrastructure when militancy was at peak in ex-Fata.

She said the government already launched development projects for benefit of the tribal people.

The party provincial president Abdul Badshah, vice-president Dilshahd Afridi, Kashif Khan and others were also present.