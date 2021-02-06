close
Sat Feb 06, 2021
Bureau report
February 6, 2021

Young man found dead

Peshawar

Bureau report
February 6, 2021

MANSEHRA: A young boy was found dead in the cattle pen in Datta area of the Mansehra district, police said on Friday.

Mohammad Banaras, 22, according to family, had allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself up at the cattle pen without any reason.

The police lodged a first information report and launched investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the alleged suicide.

