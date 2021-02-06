Young man found dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANSEHRA: A young boy was found dead in the cattle pen in Datta area of the Mansehra district, police said on Friday.
Mohammad Banaras, 22, according to family, had allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself up at the cattle pen without any reason.
The police lodged a first information report and launched investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the alleged suicide.