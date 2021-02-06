QWP reiterates demand for fresh elections

CHARSADDA: Reiterating the demand for a fresh election, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Friday said that incompetent rulers were imposed on the nation and the public mandate was stolen in the 2018 general election.

According to a press release, he was addressing a gathering in Sherpao village in Charsadda in connection with the upcoming death anniversary of Shaheed Hayat Mohammad Khan Sherpao.

A large number of QWP workers and local elders from Sherpao and Zyam union councils attended the event. QWP provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao and other party leaders were also present on the occasion.

He paid glowing tributes to Shaheed Hayat Mohammad Khan Sherpao and said that he worked hard to raise voice for the rights of the oppressed segments of society.

Coming hard on the government, Aftab Sherpao said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was imposed on the nation as the public mandate was stolen in the last general election.

The QWPO chief maintained that inefficient rulers had exposed the people to a host of problems. He said the prices of the petroleum products were increased for the fifth fortnight in a row.

Criticizing the rulers, he said the PTI government could not honour even a single pledge made to the people.

He said the rulers had reneged on all pledges and that the slogan of change was a ploy to reach the corridors of power.

The government, he maintained, was following the diktats of the International Monetary Fund and the rulers were least bothered to provide any relief to the have-nots.

He said the people from the downtrodden segments of the society were struggling to feed their children in the face of backbreaking inflation.

Aftab Sherpao said Pakistan Democratic Movement would continue its struggle to oust the PTI rulers from power.

He said though the PTI government had been in power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the last seven and a half years, it did nothing to provide relief to the people.