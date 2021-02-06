Nine NSTP startups graduate from NUST

Islamabad : Graduation day ceremony for the first cohort of National Science and Technology Park’s (NSTP) Batch 8 programme took place at the main campus of National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) here.

A total of 9 startups graduated as part of the first cohort. Launched at NUST in 2019 under the overarching theme of ‘Innovate Pakistan,’ After six months of challenging sessions at the Park, coupled with continuous mentorship, guidance and business plans revamping, the founders of these startups were ready to showcase their prototypes and businesses with an ambition to make a difference in the tech realm. Some of these graduates have also been granted space in NSTP’s next stage incubator Cube 8, whereas one has even transitioned straight away into an NSTP Hi-tech SME.

The tech startups graduating from the Park, inter alia, span a wide array of themes ranging from Ed-Tech, Fin-Tech, Agri-Tech and Smart-Tech. Out of the 9 startups, 3 were given awards for high achievement on the basis of revenue generation, customer base and socio-economic impact.

The winner was awarded a cheque of Rs100,000, while the runner-up received an amount of Rs50,000. The occasion was graced by the VP NSTP, Dr Nassar Ikram as chief guest, along with leading startup and entrepreneurship industry luminaries.

The event was opened by keynote presentation of Director NSTP, Adnan Ejaz, followed by pitches by startups, prize distribution, and speech by the chief guest.