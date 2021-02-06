Kashmir Solidarity Day at ICCI

Islamabad : President of Azad Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan said that celebrating Kashmir solidarity day in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir was a morale booster for Kashmiri people, says a press release.

He expressed these views while speaking as chief guest on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day organised by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry to express solidarity with their Kashmiri people.

Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, Federal Minister for Railways said that the resolution of Kashmir issue was essential for the establishment of durable peace and stability in the region and bring progress and prosperity to South Asia.

Senator Gen. (r) Abdul Qayyum said that the nation was today observing the Kashmir Solidarity Day to reaffirm its unflinching support for the just struggle of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters who have been subjected to inhuman atrocities.

Speaking at the occasion, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that just settlement of Kashmir issue was vital to unleash the real economic potential of the region and uplift the living standard of people.

Zafar Bakhtawari, Convener, ICCI Kashmir Committee said that the forcible occupation of Kashmir by India was against the moral values of modern society and the basic rights of the people.

Mishal Hussain Malik, chairperson Peace and Cultural Organization highlighted the detail of atrocities being committed by India on Kashmiri people and thanked ICCI for organizing Kashmir Solidarity Day to express solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir.

Ali Nawaz Awan, Special Assistant to PM on CDA Affairs, Former Air Chief Marshal of Pakistan Sohail Aman, Senator Gen. (r) Abdul Qayyum, Zaheer Ahmed Mahar Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Global Foundation from New York, Ch. Muhammad Yasin Secretary General All Pakistan Mazdoor Union, Tikka Khan Secretary General All Pakistan Akhbar Farosh Union, Advocate Aleem Abbasi, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari and others also spoke at the occasion and said that Kashmir was an unfinished agenda of the sub-continent. Prof. Shazia Akbar, Poetess read a poem on ‘Kashmir ki Awaz.’