UNICEF hands over 220 oxygen concentrators

Islamabad : The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) handed over 220 oxygen concentrators worth $331,000 to the Ministry of National Health Services here on Friday. The oxygen concentrators have been shipped to seven major cities including Islamabad for installation in public health facilities.

The oxygen concentrators have been procured through support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB). An oxygen concentrator is a critical life-saving device used for treating patients suffering from coronavirus, birth asphyxia and complicated pneumonia.

“These oxygen concentrators shall strengthen the capacity of our health facilities to effectively manage moderately symptomatic patients close to their place of residence and thus help in reducing load on major hospitals,” Dr. Rana Muhammad Safdar, Director General Health stated.

In addition to the initial grant of $500,000 which has been utilized for acquiring Personal Protective Equipment and oxygen concentrators, ADB has also provided an additional $20,00,000 to help Pakistan strengthen its efforts to combat COVID-19. These funds will be used to acquire life-saving medical supplies, diagnostic and laboratory facilities, and other critical equipment for communities affected by the pandemic.

“Since the outbreak of COVID-19, ADB moved swiftly to support the people and the government of Pakistan in responding to the challenge,” said ADB Country Director Xiaohong Yang, adding “We are proud of our partnership and feel glad that Pakistan's success in COVID response is widely acknowledged across the globe.”

"The provision of oxygen concentrators will help save lives and support the poor and vulnerable, who are particularly dependent on public sector health facilities. We will continue to work closely with UNICEF and other development partners to help Pakistan overcome the challenges.”

Since the outbreak of COVID19 in Pakistan, funds from ADB have helped us provide most needed assistance to Pakistan in its response to COVID-19,” says UNICEF Representative Aida Girma. “Realising the importance of oxygen concentrators as lifesaving devices, UNICEF had earlier provided 525 oxygen concentrators worth over $1 million to the Ministry of Health,” she added. Aida said, UNICEF is determined to work with EPI and Ministry to acquire adequate COVID-19 vaccine for people in Pakistan and roll out inoculation to priority populations in a phased manner.