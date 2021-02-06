Rawalpindi: A one-day free medical camp for liver diseases will be organised on Sunday (February 7), at Muaz Homoeo Clinic, Street 2, Service Road near Fresh Well Bakers, Sadiqabad, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., says a press release.

At the clinic, Dr. Muaz Malik along with his team will checkup the patients and will give medicines free of cost.

The patients of liver diseases: jaundice, hepatitis, cirrhosis of liver, liver enlargement, liver ulcer and any other type of liver disease are advised to bring their medical history and test reports along with them. For further information contact on cell no 0332-5222113