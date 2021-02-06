2 COVID-19 deaths, 92 cases

Rawalpindi : Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 claimed another two lives from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from the district to 602 though no COVID-19 death was reported from Islamabad Capital Territory from where as many as 478 patients have so far lost their lives due to the disease.

Data collected by ‘The News’ has revealed that 92 new patients have been tested positive for the disease from ICT and Rawalpindi district taking the total number of patients so far registered from the region to 54328 of which 51,761 have recovered. The number of active cases from the region has got to 1,487 on Friday.

The total number of patients so far tested positive from the federal capital reached 41,734 after confirmation of another 79 cases in the last 24 hours. To date, a total of 39,987 patients from ICT have recovered while the number of active cases of the disease from the federal capital has reduced to 1,269 after the recovery of 116 patients on Friday.

From Rawalpindi, another 13 patients have been tested positive in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 12594 of which 11,774 patients have so far recovered from the illness.

According to district health department, a total of 29 confirmed patients from the district were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while some 189 COVID-19 patients were in the home isolation on Friday.