Kashmir Day exhibition at Lok Virsa

Islamabad : Senator Shibli Faraz, the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting said that the situation prevailing in the illegally Indian Occupied Kashmir since last more than seven decades, that intensified and aggravated since August 5, 2019 decision by Modi government is a serious challenge for the conscience of the United Nations and the human rights organisations the world over.

He was speaking at a day-long ‘Photograph and Painting Exhibition’ organized by the Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications (DEMP) of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting at Lok Virsa premises Friday to observe the ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’.

Senator Shibli Faraz, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting was the guest of honour, who formally inaugurated the exhibition.

He said that today the whole Pakistani nation inside or outside Pakistan stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our Kashmiri brethren and this will support will never change.

“Unfortunately the human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir, especially after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A by Modi government are going un-noticed by the world.

“The world needs to realize that our Kashmiri brethren, men, women and children, are confronting a grave human crisis and need immediate help. They are facing inhuman treatment, brutalities and worst violence at the hands of Indian occupation forces,” he said.

The situation in Kashmir has become a serious challenge for the UN and the human rights organization all over the world. The double standards by the world towards Kashmir issue need to change, Senator Shibli Faraz said. He said that this change of status of Indian Illegally Occupies Kashmir will never be accepted by the people of Kashmir and it will never change the legal status of Kashmir as the Indian move is in violation of the UN Resolutions.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has raised the issue in the UN and is persistently pursuing the matter at international level at all forums, both politically and diplomatically.

“The initiatives of Prime Minister Imran Khan have revitalized the spirit of Kashmir issue in the world. We will never let sacrifices of the people of Kashmir go vain,” the Federal Information Minister said.

“We will continue to raise the Kashmir issue at international level through our diplomatic missions as well as through media and our political, diplomatic and moral support to our Kashmiri brethren will continue and increase,” Senator Shibli Faraz said.