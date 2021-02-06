AKF gives interest-free loans

Rawalpindi : The Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) provided interest-free loans to 53 people in a ceremony.

The cheques distribution ceremony was attended by Muhammad Abdul Shakoor, President AKFP, Dr. Tariq Saleem, Rizwan Ahmed, President Khidmat North Punjab, Saif Anwar Japa, Deputy Commissioner, Omar Salamat District Police Officer and a large number of men and women.

Mohammad Abdul Shakoor, President of Al-Khidmat Foundation, while addressing the function, said that under Al-Khidmat Foundation's Mohawat programme, deserving and hardworking people are provided interest-free and Islamic loans in accordance with the Islamic method so that they can find someone else in this difficult economic environment He further said that to date, Al-Khidmat has provided loans of Rs200 million to 7,000 families.