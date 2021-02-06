Guardiola upset by Klopp’s claim Man City had Covid ‘break’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Pep Guardiola said he expected more of Jurgen Klopp after the Liverpool boss suggested Manchester City had benefited from an enforced rest due to a coronavirus outbreak at the club in December.
Premier League leaders City hold a seven-point advantage over fourth-placed Liverpool, with a game in hand, ahead of a clash between the sides at Anfield on Sunday.
Klopp blamed a lack of physical and mental freshness for the Reds’ 1-0 defeat to Brighton on Wednesday, which stretched their winless run at home to four games. “We haven’t had a break,” Klopp said at his pre-match press conference on Friday.