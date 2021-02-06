Guardiola upset by Klopp’s claim Man City had Covid ‘break’

LONDON: Pep Guardiola said he expected more of Jurgen Klopp after the Liverpool boss suggested Manchester City had benefited from an enforced rest due to a coronavirus outbreak at the club in December.

Premier League leaders City hold a seven-point advantage over fourth-placed Liverpool, with a game in hand, ahead of a clash between the sides at Anfield on Sunday.

Klopp blamed a lack of physical and mental freshness for the Reds’ 1-0 defeat to Brighton on Wednesday, which stretched their winless run at home to four games. “We haven’t had a break,” Klopp said at his pre-match press conference on Friday.