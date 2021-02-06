Pakistan bowlers did well on second day: Iqbal

KARACHI: Former Pakistan cricketer Iqbal Qasim on Friday said that Pakistan has so far performed well against South Africa in the second Test but they need to bowl out the visitors quickly and earn a lead of at least 50 runs.

While talking to ‘The News’, Iqbal praised Faheem Ashraf for his wonderful knock of 77 runs after captain Babar Azam and Fawad Alam departed early in the day.

“Faheem is emerging as a good all-rounder,” Iqbal said.

He observed that the Proteas bowlers took advantage of the low bounce and Norte and Maharaj exploited it well to take wickets.

Iqbal added that with time the pitch will become more difficult to bat as more cracks may start appearing on day three.

“Bowlers who bowl with good line and length can take advantage of spots where ball will remain low and turn,” he said.

“If weather does not interfere then we may see this match producing a result in favour of one of the teams,” Iqbal said.