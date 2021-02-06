Mayweather Tokyo exhibition postponed over virus restrictions

TOKYO: Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition fight in Tokyo this month has been postponed because of coronavirus restrictions, organisers announced Friday.

Retired ex-champ Mayweather, 43, was scheduled to fight against an unnamed opponent at Tokyo Dome on February 28, but organisers pulled the plug with Japan’s borders closed to almost all foreign arrivals.

Tokyo and other parts of Japan are under a virus state of emergency that is set to end on March 7, with attendance at sports events limited to 5,000 or half capacity, whichever is less.

Mayweather’s fight against YouTuber Logan Paul, which was scheduled for February 20, was also postponed last week.

Mayweather, who fought a Japanese kickboxer in a widely ridiculed 2018 exhibition in Japan, said he hopes the Tokyo Dome event, dubbed “Mega 2021,” can be rescheduled “within the year.”