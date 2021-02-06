Faheem seeks bowlingall-rounder status

RAWALPINDI: Faheem Ashraf Friday expressed his desire to be rated as a bowling all-rounder rather a batsman who can bowl.

Talking to media at the end of the second day’s play, Faheem said he had started his career as an all-rounder.

“I want to be ranked as a bowling all-rounder rather a batting all-rounder. Bowling is my forte with batting being my plus point. Over the months I have worked hard on my batting and that is why I am achieving success.”

Faheem added that his efforts would be to score Test hundred as soon as possible.

“It is all about luck. I missed a couple of close calls yet I believe if luck would be with me I would go on to score a hundred in Test cricket.”

On his bowling, he said his efforts had always been to bowl at around 137km/h speed.

“That is my normal speed. Today I was not feeling hundred percent as I was hit while batting. Trainers had worked on my bruise and I regained fitness to bowl a reasonable spell.”

Faheem said he would continue working hard on his all-round prowess.

“My efforts have been to play consistent cricket in all departments of the game. I am getting the desired results which encourage me.”