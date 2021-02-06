Faheem fights lone battle for Pakistan on second day

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan made some late inroads into wobbling South Africa’s batting lineup on the second day of the second Test here at the Pindi Stadium that also saw the emergence of Faheem Ashraf as a quality all-rounder.

Following early morning jitters that left the hosts in a spot of bother, Faheem’s (78 not out) special innings guided Pakistan to 272. The all-rounder then had his role in curtailing the tourists to 106-4 before stumps were drawn 11 overs earlier because of bad light.

Encouraged by South Africa’s Anrich Nortje (5-56) fiery spell, Pakistan pacers came fighting back reducing the tourists to 55-3 and left it to Nauman Ali to get another wicket before the draw of stumps.

Nauman could have more wickets had the catch was accepted or review was taken.

Bavuma was dropped on one occasion by wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan when the total score was 58 and then was missed moments later as Babar did not go for replay when he was struck in front of the wicket. All the action happened in Nauman’s fourth over. By that time the left-arm spinner had yet to concede a single run.

Nauman who was bowling intelligently by that time met success ultimately as he had Aiden Markram (32) caught at mid-wicket by Shaheen Shah of a miscue leg-side push. Nauman by that time forced South African batsmen to play for survival.

Quinton de Kock, however, had other ideas as he took the attack back to the bowlers, hitting Nauman for back-to-back reverse sweep boundaries and punching Yasir Shah for three fours in one over to reach 24 not out from just 11 deliveries.

Hasan Ali (2-29) made some early inroads removing Dean Elgar (15) caught behind and then uprooting the Rassie van der Dussen (0) stumps in quick succession.

Earlier, South Africa were served well by express pace bowler Anrich Nortje (5-56) who upset Pakistan plans of getting a big first innings score.

“Taking five wickets on a pitch that is not suitable for pace bowlers was never a surprise for me. I learnt from my first outing of sub-continent two years back in India that here you need to pitch the ball in the right spot. That is what I have done and got wickets accordingly,” Nortje said in his post-day talk with media.

But for the hosts it was an entertaining batting display from Faheem that helped them get an upper hand following the second day’s play. His persistent fluency got Pakistan some useful runs and one late strike that saw him picking up dangerous Faf du Plessis (17) wicket made him the front performer for Pakistan on the day.

“I think I measured my innings well and maintained a good scoring rhythm. I always trusted late-end batsmen. I don’t rate them as tail-enders as Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah and even Shaheen Shah Afridi played some useful innings for the country,” Faheem said.

Pakistan were rocked back sunny Friday morning with some quick blows. Captain Babar Azam (77) lost his wicket on the second ball of the day as he was scooped up in slips by Faf off Anrich Nortje. Minutes later, Fawad Alam was beaten by a direct throw from Bavuma as he ran for a cheeky single.

Babar and Fawad’s 123 runs fourth-wicket stand was the highlight of Pakistan innings. Yet the two did not live up to the expectation built on them from their first-day heroics.

Though both lost their wickets one after another in the morning, their partnership ensured a decent first innings total. The duo left it to Faheem to carry forward scoring responsibility which he did despite Nortje’s exhibition of quality pace bowling. The South African speedster who managed his best bowling figures (6-56) in the last series against South Africa looked threatening throughout the day.

He kept on his impressive display with some sizzling deliveries to trouble all the Pakistan batsmen. Mohammad Rizwan was seen playing an unusual calm knock, scoring 18 off 68 deliveries before he became another Nortje’s victim. Faheem then took the lone battle adding useful runs with the tail, reaching his fifty from 97 deliveries and adding 28 more runs before running out of partners. In all Faheem struck nine boundaries.

The third day’s play holds immense importance for both the teams as it would be battle for taking first innings that may turn out crucial.

Score Board

Pakistan won toss

Pakistan 1st innings (overnight 145-3)

Imran Butt c de Kock b Maharaj 15

Abid Ali c Markram b Nortje 6

Azhar Ali lbw b Maharaj 0

Babar Azam c du Plessis b Nortje 77

Fawad Alam run out 45

Mohammad Rizwan c Rabada b Nortje 18

Faheem Ashraf not out 78

Hasan Ali c Elgar b Maharaj 8

Yasir Shah c and b Mulder 8

Nauman Ali c Markram b Nortje 8

Shaheen Shah Afridi c Elgra b Nortje 0

Extras: (b2, lb2, nb5) 9

Total (all out, 114.3 overs) 272

Fall: 1-21 (Butt), 2-21 (Azhar), 3-22 (Abid), 4-145 (Azam), 5-149 (Alam), 6-190 (Rizwan), 7-221 (Hasan), 8-251 (Yasir), 9-272 (Nauman)

Bowling: Rabada 21-2-72-0, Nortje 24.3-8-56-5 (3nb), Maharaj 45-11-90-3, Linde 5.5-2-4-0, Elgar 1.1-0-6-0, Mulder 17-7-40-1 (2nb)

South Africa 1st innings

D. Elgar c Rizwan b Hasan 15

A. Markram c Shaheen b Nauman 32

R. van der Dussen b Hasan 0

F. du Plessis c Rizwan b Ashraf 17

T. Bavuma not out 15

Q. de Kock not out 24

Extras: (nb3) 3

Total: (4 wickets, 28 overs) 106

Still to bat: G. Linde, W. Mulder, K. Rabada, K. Maharaj, A. Nortje

Fall: 1-26 (Elgar), 2-26 (Dussen), 3-55 (du Plessis), 4-81 (Markram)

Bowling; Shaheen 5-1-19-0, Hasan 5-0-29-2 (nb3), Ashraf 5-0-16-1, Nauman 9-5-19-1, Yasir 4-1-23-0

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Ahsan Raza (PAK). TV umpire: Asif Yaqoob (PAK)