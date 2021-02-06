Faheem seeks bowlingall-rounder status

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Faheem Ashraf Friday expressed his desire to be rated as a bowling all-rounder rather a batsman who can bowl.
Talking to media at the end of the second day’s play, Faheem said he had started his career as an all-rounder.
“I want to be ranked as a bowling all-rounder rather a batting all-rounder. Bowling is my forte with batting being my plus point. Over the months I have worked hard on my batting and that is why I am achieving success.”
Faheem added that his efforts would be to score Test hundred as soon as possible.
“It is all about luck. I missed a couple of close calls yet I believe if luck would be with me I would go on to score a hundred in Test cricket.”
On his bowling, he said his efforts had always been to bowl at around 137km/h speed.
“That is my normal speed. Today I was not feeling hundred percent as I was hit while batting. Trainers had worked on my bruise and I regained fitness to bowl a reasonable spell.”
Faheem said he would continue working hard on his all-round prowess.
“My efforts have been to play consistent cricket in all departments of the game. I am getting the desired results which encourage me.”