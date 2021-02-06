Economic deprivation kills aspirations, civil liberties

LAHORE: Pakistan's economy needs tolerance, meritocracy, social mobility and high levels of education more than the accelerated growth to move ahead. Growth would automatically follow.

Countries that are in a comfortable zone value and promote these norms. The developed societies’ national leaders promote development (which may also benefit them).

No country is corruption free but it is limited or at least not predatory. Planners in Pakistan would have to reform their growth model on these lines to ensure inclusive and pro-poor growth.

Every government in Pakistan strives for high growth in the hope that the poor would benefit from the trickledown effect. Growth in Pakistan is without tolerance, meritocracy, social mobility and high levels of education that promotes elite capture.

Instead of high growth, Pakistan needs pro-poor growth, where the state provides an enabling policy environment for the poor.

Corruption, particularly the use of public resources for private gain is the main cause of poverty and inequality.

It affects the level and efficiency of private investment and public spending, which has negative effects on economic growth and development. When growth and development suffer it also increases income-inequality and poverty. It is impossible to control corruption where merit is replaced by nepotism.

Corruption always starts from the top. When the men in power indulge in corrupt practices the lower cadre follows. Mega corruption in contracts and issue of licenses and permissions results in low quality of development projects and inferior quality of services. General public is constrained to pay bribes to get public services.

Nothing moves without the greasing of palms at all levels. Thus corruption affects poor men's daily lives.

When corrupt officials demand bribes, it means even basic services are put beyond poor people’s reach, and can make them feel voiceless and powerless.

It can also impose costs on businesses which have the same effect as taxation, and tend to be most difficult for small and poor entrepreneurs to avoid.

Creditable global research has revealed that in well performing economies, progressive taxes are collected, labour is regulated and the chronically poor protected. There is a sense of nationhood. Investment is attracted, which promotes national development goals. These successful economies have a powerful competent, autonomous and stable bureaucracy. The bureaucracy is strictly apolitical and performs its functions according to the rules and regulation. No one can dare to force them to deviate from rules or subject them to abrupt transfers without a valid reason.

Successful developing economies are largely independent of special interests although it is well linked with non-state actors who contribute to policy formation. Economic development is consistently prioritised by government policy, which promotes productive entrepreneurship. The government must redesign its policies that should be based on national interest. Poverty cannot be eliminated quickly. It will take a decade or two of dedicated pro-poor development strategy to reduce it in a way that once a family wriggles out of poverty it does not fall in this trap in its lifetime.

This is only possible if in the next two decades, we enrich our human resource particularly the poor with required skills and ensure merit in appointments.

A well thought inclusive growth strategy is needed in Pakistan, particularly in turbulent times like the one being currently faced by our country.

Despite extremely weak economic indicators all is not lost in Pakistan. The country can join the developed world by redesigning its policies according to its national interest.

First and foremost the economic managers of this country must realise that the quality of institutions matter. Attempts to reform or build robust pro-growth institutions must first identify a narrow and specific set of ‘growth-enhancing’ institutions, and then support them.

Pakistan is currently plagued with weak accountability to the electorate and poor capacity to deliver. This means that the state is currently unwilling or unable to fulfil its role in development. Good governance supports wealth creation, but economic growth does not result in improved governance.

Political stability and the rule of law are associated with growth, but not necessarily with poverty reduction. In the parliamentary system, a government with a razor thin majority may not look stable but if the systems are working according to the law and merit is not violated and accountability is fair and across the board, it would protect the poor from any type of exploitation.

If a party enjoys a comfortable majority in the parliament but operates non-transparently and violates merit it could be termed as stable. However, in this case the poor would be exposed to exploitation, resulting in increased poverty.

Enhancing civil liberties and political freedom are linked with poverty reduction, not necessarily with growth. Poverty should be the main concern of the policy makers.