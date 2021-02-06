Businessmen can avail FBR’s out of court settlement offer

ISLAMABAD: SAARC CCI President Iftikhar Ali Malik on Friday asked businessmen to go for out of court settlement offer of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to amicably resolve their taxation disputes within 120 days.

Talking to a 10-member joint delegation of traders and Lahore Tax Bar Association led by Mian Faiz Bukhsh Arain, he said that FBR chairman has fully assured him that all complications and problems being confronted by the business community would be addressed on top priority at all levels.

The institution of alternate dispute resolution committee (ADRC) has been re-mobilised and activated, which allowed taxpayers to get their cases settled in lesser time and without incurring litigation expenses.

Malik said that 18 ARDC committees have started working across the country to help facilitate the taxpayers to resolve their disputes at their door-steps within 120 day. These committees were now empowered to stay the process of recovery in hardship cases.

“Under these new initiatives taken by the FBR through change in law vide Finance Act 2020 if an applicant taxpayer, wants to approach ADRC for settlement of his case or dispute, it is now not required to withdraw his case pending in any other appellant forum,” Malik said.

The FBR chief had further informed him that to win the trust of taxpayers in this system, members of ARDC apart from relevant chief commissioner would also include reputable judges, chartered accountant and businessman nominated by relevant chambers.

Malik, while appreciating another business-friendly policy of FBR said now taxpayers can file first appeal before commissioner through emails against any appeal-able order without visiting relevant field office.

The FBR, on the special directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan was making all out efforts by taking bold steps to speed up the process of disposal of thousands of litigation cases pending in different appellate fora.

SAARC CCI president said that the entire taxation network has been streamlined mainly aimed at facilitating the taxpayers exclusively.