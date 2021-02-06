SECP emphasises business-friendly laws for capital market developments

ISLAMABAD: Securities Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Chairman Amir Khan underscored needs of simplified and business friendly laws for sustainable market developments, competition and capital formation.

“While a lot of good work has been done in the previous year, there needs to be an increased focus on linking SECP’s work to the real economy and real business issues that face the country today,” Khan said during a webinar on ‘digital onboarding of investors from Overseas Pakistanis’. Pakistan Business Professional Council Abu Dhabi hosted the event. SECP chairman said a collateral management company has been launched and there is an urgency to provide farmers, the opportunity to sell their produce by way of an electronic warehouse receipt on a recognised exchange.

“Both equity and debt public offerings have started after a hiatus 12 months… a lot more is needed to encourage growth companies and SMEs to raise capital through the capital markets,” he said. “Similarly, development of the bond market to enable public sector for raising capital for infrastructure demands is need of the hour.” The SECP chairman said the pivotal role of innovation and automation in economic development is irrefutable, as it alone holds the key to revolutionising the way “we live, work and communicate”.

“The SECP has relentlessly worked to develop a digital ecosystem under the leading efficiency through automation prowess (LEAP) program, for end-to-end digitalization of all its internal processes as well as outside interface,” he said. “As part of this exercise, a thorough analysis of its existing processes has been undertaken and significant progress has been made in terms of business process re-engineering. Eventually, when these processes are put in to place over the next 18-24 months, user experience, and time and cost of doing business will materially improve.” Khan said the crucial role played by non-resident Pakistanis (NRPs) in the development of the Pakistani economy is undeniable, as their remittances provide a vital source of foreign exchange, essential for the stability and growth of the economy.

“And increasingly we are witnessing broader and wider contribution of the NRPs into not just the financial sphere, but also into educational, social development and promoting entrepreneurship and innovation.”

SECP chairman said the enablement of the digital onboarding of investors is indeed a landmark development. “We all know that Pakistan’s capital market holds enormous potential, but the reality remains that its investor base has remained stagnant over the last decade,” he added. “Through this endeavour, capital markets are now in a position to play an enhanced role in serving as a conduit to channel the investments of our NRPs towards the regulated economy, in a swift and efficient manner. A sizeable and diverse investor base is a critical cornerstone for development of any capital market. Unfortunately, the speedbumps and bottlenecks in the way to achieve these objectives have been ignored for a long time.”

Khan said the SECP has been focusing on removal of these irritants, and during the last 18 months, significant progress has been made, through simplification of processes at multiple levels. “But I assure you that we realise that this is just a humble beginning, and through sheer commitment and collaborative efforts of all stakeholders,” he said. “Since last year, the SECP has embarked upon a historic transformational journey, aimed at developing a vibrant business sector in Pakistan. These reforms are focused on three core areas.”