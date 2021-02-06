Eye-catching pictures of a cricket stadium at Gwadar are now viral on social media. Undoubtedly, the stadium is a beautiful and picturesque addition to the city. A lot of imagination and effort must have gone in to create a large green field in the middle of the barren land. Some have even called it the most beautiful cricket stadium in the world.

What disturbs me is the fact that this place has always been identified as the home of footballers. Like Lyari, Makran has traditionally been synonymous with football. It would have been prudent had the authorities built a football academy or a stadium of international standards in Gwadar to promote game of football. We hope that the government will soon establish a football stadium in the city.

Haroon S Pasha

Islamabad