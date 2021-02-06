Killer highways

The number of traffic accidents in Islamabad is steadily rising. The recent deadly accident that took place at the G-11 signal on the Srinagar highway is the worst. This unforgettable accident took the lives of at least four people. Islamabad has been witnessing inadequate traffic control for many years now. We rarely see traffic police personnel at critical signals and busy areas.

The relevant authorities should look into this issue and ensure the smooth traffic flow by introducing internationally recognised modern practices.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad