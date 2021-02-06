This is to draw the attention of the relevant authorities to a PTV station in Naushahro Feroze, Sindh. The building of this institution is in dilapidated condition. The cracks on the walls are in need of immediate repair.

Even though the authorities started repair work some time back, it didn’t ensure the timely completion of the work which remains incomplete to date. The PTV management is requested to repair this building in a timely manner.

Dr Abdul Qadeer Memon

Naushahro Feroze