Myanmar military widens coup dragnet

YANGON: Several hundred teachers and students protested at a Myanmar university on Friday as the military widened a dragnet against officials ousted in a coup that has drawn global condemnation and the threat of new sanctions.

The rally took place after the arrest Win Htein, a key aide to de facto leader Aung Sang Suu Kyi, who has not been seen in public since being detained along with president Win Myint early on Monday. A representative of Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy said on Friday she was being held at her residence in Naypyidaw, the country’s capital, and was "in good health".

"As far as I know, she’s under house arrest and has not been taken to another place yet," NLD press officer Kyi Toe told AFP. Monday’s putsch ended the country’s 10-year dalliance with democracy that followed decades of oppressive junta rule, and sparked outrage and calls by US President Joe Biden for the generals to relinquish power.